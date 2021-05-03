Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.85% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

BCEI opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

