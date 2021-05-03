Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.53% of Talos Energy worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

