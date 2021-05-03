Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.12 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.