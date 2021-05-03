Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.14 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Innospec as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Strs Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOSP shares. CL King upped their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

