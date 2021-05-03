Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.40 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,427 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.