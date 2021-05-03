Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.65 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

