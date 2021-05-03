Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.01 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.