Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 363,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

