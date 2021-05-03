Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE H opened at $82.33 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

