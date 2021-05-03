Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 156,352 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 393.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.03% of MasterCraft Boat worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,889,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of MCFT opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

