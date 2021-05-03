Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 61,076 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

