Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1,056.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $293.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $318.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average is $271.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

