Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,910 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

WRK opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

