Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 29,055 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Plexus worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Plexus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,093 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

