Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,175,264 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175,264 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

