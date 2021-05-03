Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,935 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 240.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of GPI opened at $164.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

