Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.09 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

