Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.89 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

SRE stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.