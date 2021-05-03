Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

GKOS stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.