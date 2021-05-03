Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $11,645,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

