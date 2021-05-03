Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of PBF Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

