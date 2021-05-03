Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of UFP Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,748. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

