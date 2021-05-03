ASTA (ASTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.10 Million

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One ASTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASTA has a total market capitalization of $96.10 million and $19,431.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASTA has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00277046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.77 or 0.01173115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.53 or 0.00732829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,723.45 or 1.00450159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ASTA Coin Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,711,862 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

