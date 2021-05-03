Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Asure Software reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $152.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

