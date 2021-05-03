ATB Capital Cuts Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target to C$1.00

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE KHRN remained flat at $C$0.56 during midday trading on Monday. 283,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,591. The company has a market cap of C$84.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

