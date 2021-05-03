ATB Capital Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.64.

CPX stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.12. The company had a trading volume of 167,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,578. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

