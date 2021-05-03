ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $34.35 on Monday. ATCO has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

