Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading 18.3% Higher

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price traded up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 3,736,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,099,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.