Atheios Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $68,334.04 and $129.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.10 or 0.05984860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00514446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.10 or 0.01778933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00721849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.38 or 0.00640316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00090013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.61 or 0.00437427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,413,529 coins and its circulating supply is 39,933,390 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

