Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. 753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,720. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

