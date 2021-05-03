Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Sells $83,232.44 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 381,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,488. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $4,303,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

