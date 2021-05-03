Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 6,071 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

FPX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,488. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

