Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 6,071 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

May 3rd, 2021


Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

FPX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,488. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

