Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 3.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.69. 6,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

