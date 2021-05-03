Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,844,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after buying an additional 71,686 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 123,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. 2,460,609 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.