Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. 12,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,857. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37.

