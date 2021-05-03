Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.91. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

