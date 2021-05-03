Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.56 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $146.06 and a 52-week high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

