AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $42.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.63 billion to $43.43 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $172.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $174.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.54 billion to $176.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

