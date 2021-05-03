AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 891,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,583,453. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

