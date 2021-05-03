AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

