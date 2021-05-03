Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 27,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

ACB opened at $8.94 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

