Auto Price Tops $3,988.62 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Auto has a market cap of $58.24 million and $44.21 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $3,988.62 or 0.07190101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded up 86.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

