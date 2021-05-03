Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE ALV traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $101.10. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,045. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

