Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $186.99 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.