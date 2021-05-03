Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $212.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.24.

ADP stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,748. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

