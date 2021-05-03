AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

