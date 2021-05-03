AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00 at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $17.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,481.55. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

