Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Avangrid also reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

