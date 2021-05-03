Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

