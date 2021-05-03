Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Avangrid also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.96. 427,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.